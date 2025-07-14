SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 289,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $72.80 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.64.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.