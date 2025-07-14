Leo Wealth LLC Sells 3,289 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Leo Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.44 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

