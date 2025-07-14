Transcendent Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,585 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.0% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

