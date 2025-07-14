Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Makes New $6.10 Million Investment in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,101,000. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.1% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $2,018,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $15,307,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $40,868,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $7,331,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,102.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $170.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,105.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $996.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $970.45.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,164.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,132.29.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

