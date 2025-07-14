LJI Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.80 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Infrastructure Stocks Riding the U.S. Building Boom
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Small Caps Drawing Insider and Institutional Support
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Analysts Bet Big on Uber Stock’s Expansion in Autonomous Driving
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.