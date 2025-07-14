LJI Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.80 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

