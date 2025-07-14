Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Community Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 23,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.82 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

