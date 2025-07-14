TruNorth Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 315.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 355,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 73,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Raymond James Financial began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $105.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.84 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.68%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.