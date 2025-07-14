Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 892 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,525,046,000 after buying an additional 257,036 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after buying an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,845,098,000 after acquiring an additional 647,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8%

Home Depot stock opened at $370.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

