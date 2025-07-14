Firestone Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Firestone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 166,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 49,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $22.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

