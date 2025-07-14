PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 270,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.19.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PEP opened at $135.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

