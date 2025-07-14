DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,472,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,234,662 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $856,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8%

DD stock opened at $75.49 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

