Melius Initiates Coverage on Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Analysts at Melius began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Melius’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.6%

DRI stock opened at $209.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $138.21 and a 52 week high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,835.56. This trade represents a 50.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 733 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.50, for a total value of $160,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,189.50. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,714 shares of company stock worth $9,609,494. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,998,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,666,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,601,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,215,000 after buying an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $530,121,000 after buying an additional 39,189 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,609,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,446,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,117,000 after purchasing an additional 158,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

