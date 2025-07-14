Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 37.7% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.1% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 8.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $313.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.26, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,300,200. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

