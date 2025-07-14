Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Heritage Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.08. Heritage Media shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 1,722 shares trading hands.

Heritage Media Trading Up 8.0%

The firm has a market cap of $684.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of -1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

Heritage Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.