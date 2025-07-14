AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading 8.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) rose 8.9% during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $10.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AbCellera Biologics traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 2,342,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,494,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Leerink Partners began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded AbCellera Biologics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.
The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 737.56%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.
