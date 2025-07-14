Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) and Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) and Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vinci and Tutor Perini, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Vinci alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tutor Perini 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tutor Perini has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.06%. Given Tutor Perini’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tutor Perini is more favorable than Vinci.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci N/A N/A N/A Tutor Perini -3.35% -11.64% -3.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vinci and Tutor Perini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vinci and Tutor Perini”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci $78.42 billion 1.09 $5.26 billion N/A N/A Tutor Perini $4.33 billion 0.60 -$163.72 million ($2.88) -17.20

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Tutor Perini.

Risk and Volatility

Vinci has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tutor Perini has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Vinci shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Tutor Perini shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Tutor Perini shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Vinci

(Get Free Report)

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector. The Construction segment engages in designing and carrying out projects, which includes general contractor; geotechnical and structural engineering and related digital activities, as well as provision of services in nuclear engineering; proximity networks with active local companies, such as building, civil engineering, roadworks, rail works, and water works; property development, including residential and commercial properties; and management of serviced residences and property services. Vinci SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects. The Building segment offers range of services in various specialized building markets, such as hospitality and gaming, transportation, health care, commercial offices, government facilities, sports and entertainment, education, correctional and detention facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides electrical, mechanical, plumbing, and fire protection systems, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services (HVAC) for civil and building construction projects in industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets. It also offers pre-construction planning and project management services comprising planning and scheduling of the manpower, equipment, materials, and subcontractor services; and self-performed construction services consisting of site work, concrete forming and placement, and steel erection. The company was formerly known as Perini Corporation and changed its name to Tutor Perini Corporation in May 2009. Tutor Perini Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.