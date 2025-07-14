Head to Head Contrast: Metalpha Technology (NASDAQ:MATH) versus United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) and Metalpha Technology (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

United Internet has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metalpha Technology has a beta of -1, indicating that its share price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get United Internet alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Metalpha Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Internet -0.82% -0.94% -0.44% Metalpha Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Internet and Metalpha Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares United Internet and Metalpha Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Internet $6.85 billion 0.77 $114.57 million ($0.34) -80.40 Metalpha Technology $16.76 million 8.41 -$3.68 million N/A N/A

United Internet has higher revenue and earnings than Metalpha Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for United Internet and Metalpha Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Internet 1 0 0 0 1.00 Metalpha Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Metalpha Technology beats United Internet on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Internet

(Get Free Report)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs. The company also provides applications and services for home users, such as personal information management applications comprising email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and online cloud storage, as well as domains and website solutions. In addition, it provides business applications for freelancers and small to medium enterprises, such as domains, websites, web hosting, servers, cloud solutions, e-shops, group work, online cloud storage, and office software. It offers its access products through the yourfone, smartmobile.de, 1&1, and 1&1 Versatel brands; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, home.pl, Arsys, STRATO, IONOS, Fasthosts, we22, InterNetX, united-domains, and World4You brand names. In addition, the company offers customers professional services in the fields of active domain management; performance-based advertising and sales services under the Sedo brand name; online advertising services under the United Internet Media brand name; and white-label website builder services under the we22 brand, as well as sells IT hardware. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

About Metalpha Technology

(Get Free Report)

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services. It serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. The company was formerly known as Dragon Victory International Limited and changed its name to Metalpha Technology Holding Limited in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.