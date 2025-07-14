Head-To-Head Review: IES (NASDAQ:IESC) versus Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) and IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blink Charging and IES, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging 0 4 3 0 2.43 IES 0 0 0 0 0.00

Blink Charging presently has a consensus target price of $2.47, indicating a potential upside of 159.88%. Given Blink Charging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than IES.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Blink Charging has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IES has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blink Charging and IES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging -184.37% -39.14% -24.69% IES 7.76% 36.49% 18.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blink Charging and IES”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging $126.20 million 0.77 -$198.13 million ($1.99) -0.48 IES $2.88 billion 2.15 $201.98 million $11.95 26.09

IES has higher revenue and earnings than Blink Charging. Blink Charging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Blink Charging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of IES shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Blink Charging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.8% of IES shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IES beats Blink Charging on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and manages various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as offers fleets, property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company offers EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use and municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities. This segment also provides design and installation services for audio/visual, telephone, fire, and wireless access and intrusion alarm systems; and engages in designing/building, servicing, and maintaining data network systems. The Residential segment offers electrical installations to single-family housing and multi-family apartments; and cable television installations to residential and light commercial applications, as well as installs residential solar power for new construction and existing residences. The Infrastructure Solutions segment maintains and repairs alternating and direct current electric motors and generators, and power generating and distribution equipment; manufactures custom-engineered metal enclosed bus duct solutions used in power distribution; manufactures custom commercial and industrial generator enclosures; manufactures, re-manufactures, and repairs industrial lifting magnets; and maintains and repairs railroad main and auxiliary generators, main alternators, and traction motors. The Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities. The company was formerly known as Integrated Electrical Services, Inc. and changed its name to IES Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. IES Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

