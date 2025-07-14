Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,469 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

