Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.77 Million Stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.06% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCSI. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 177,247 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 632.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,453,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,540,000 after acquiring an additional 72,589 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,563,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 56,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consensus Cloud Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 6.8%

NASDAQ CCSI opened at $21.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $415.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.50. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $32.10.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

