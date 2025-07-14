Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 574 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 6,969.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,813 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,432,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,021 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,927,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,675,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,782 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $57.79 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

