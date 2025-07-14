SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $75.26 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,411 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.5% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $75,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 1.2%

TSLA opened at $313.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Baird R W lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cfra Research lowered Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.