Arizona State Retirement System Sells 53 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,848. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $736.06 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $701.64 and its 200 day moving average is $638.40.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

