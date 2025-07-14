Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.09. 42,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.68. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,897 shares in the company, valued at $12,817,421.76. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 21,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 23.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 928.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 49.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

