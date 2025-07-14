TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,934 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 526,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TechTarget by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 581,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 68,364 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $3,921,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 227,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on TechTarget from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

TechTarget Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $7.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.02. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $35.11.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

