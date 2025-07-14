Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

