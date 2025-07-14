iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 57,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 27.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 980,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,815,000 after purchasing an additional 212,603 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 967,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $63.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

