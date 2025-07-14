iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,476,000 after acquiring an additional 930,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,943,000 after acquiring an additional 43,972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,453,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after acquiring an additional 262,391 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $136.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $136.85. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.3229 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

