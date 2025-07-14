UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Holdings Decreased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 price target on shares of UFP Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $242.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.11. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.26 and a 1-year high of $366.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.61.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $148.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.59%.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $324,236.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,210.20. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.