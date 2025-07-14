The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $704.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $632.13 and its 200-day moving average is $596.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $726.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Daiwa America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.00.

In related news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

