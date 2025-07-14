Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Drystone LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Drystone LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,168,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 48,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $129.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.03. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $130.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

