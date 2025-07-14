Comparing Alcoa (NYSE:AA) & Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV)

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) and Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Alcoa has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenwave Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alcoa and Greenwave Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcoa 1 5 7 0 2.46 Greenwave Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alcoa presently has a consensus target price of $42.31, suggesting a potential upside of 35.95%. Given Alcoa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alcoa is more favorable than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

82.4% of Alcoa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Alcoa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alcoa and Greenwave Technology Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcoa $12.67 billion 0.64 $60.00 million $3.32 9.37 Greenwave Technology Solutions $33.32 million 0.40 -$23.92 million ($81.82) 0.00

Alcoa has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwave Technology Solutions. Greenwave Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alcoa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alcoa and Greenwave Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcoa 6.79% 18.56% 7.02% Greenwave Technology Solutions -71.79% -111.11% -65.95%

Summary

Alcoa beats Greenwave Technology Solutions on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses. The company offers primary aluminum in the form of alloy ingot or value-add ingot to customers that produce products for the transportation, building and construction, packaging, wire, and other industrial markets; and flat-rolled aluminum in the form of sheet, which is sold primarily to customers that produce beverage and food cans. In addition, it owns hydro power plants that generates and sells electricity in the wholesale market to traders, large industrial consumers, distribution companies, and other generation companies. The company was formerly known as Alcoa Upstream Corporation and changed its name to Alcoa Corporation in October 2016. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders. In addition, the company process nonferrous metals, such as aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, alloys, and mixed metal products; and sells catalytic converters recovered from end-of-life vehicles to processors that extracts nonferrous precious metals comprising platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It serves large corporations, industrial manufacturers, retail customers, and government organizations. The company was formerly known as MassRoots, Inc and changed its name to Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. in October 2021. Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia.

