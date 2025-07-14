Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $19,247,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,988 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Down 0.8%

SEA stock opened at $148.16 on Monday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Arete Research upgraded shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

