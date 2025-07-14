Value Stocks To Watch Now – July 11th

Invesco QQQ, MiNK Therapeutics, and Circle Internet Group are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies trading at prices believed to be below their intrinsic worth, often identified by low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. They tend to be mature firms with stable earnings and regular dividends but slower growth prospects. Investors buy value stocks expecting the market will eventually recognize their true value, driving the share price higher. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $554.30. 28,351,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,886,910. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $557.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $525.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

NASDAQ:INKT traded up $64.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.66. 42,675,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 0.19. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INKT

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

NYSE:CRCL traded down $18.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.97. 15,479,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,473,715. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion and a PE ratio of -14,538.49. Circle Internet Group has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $298.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Featured Stories