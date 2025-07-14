Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $71.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Argus raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $67.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.10. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.0492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

