Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) & Solarmax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) Critical Review

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Vivopower International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Vivopower International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solarmax Technology and Vivopower International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solarmax Technology $22.99 million 2.25 -$34.96 million ($0.37) -2.95 Vivopower International $20,000.00 2,623.55 -$46.70 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Solarmax Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Vivopower International.

This table compares Solarmax Technology and Vivopower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solarmax Technology -70.34% N/A -22.23% Vivopower International N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Solarmax Technology has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivopower International has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivopower International beats Solarmax Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solarmax Technology

SolarMax Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects. It serves residential, commercial, and government customers. SolarMax Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

About Vivopower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, commercial, and industrial customers. The Electric Vehicles segment designs and builds electric battery conversion kits to replace internal combustion engines for customers in the mining, infrastructure, utilities, and government services sectors. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment engages in the design, evaluation, sale, and implementation of renewable energy infrastructure. The Solar Development segment comprises solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

