Aurora Investment Counsel Trims Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,830,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlanta Braves news, EVP Michael P. Plant sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,499. This trade represents a 25.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek Gordon Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,601.50. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,357 and have sold 217,372 shares valued at $9,451,951. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $49.31 on Monday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.87 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

