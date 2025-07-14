Aurora Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel owned 0.06% of Dorman Products worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $380,451.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,837.08. This trade represents a 26.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ DORM opened at $122.50 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $146.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $507.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

