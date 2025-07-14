Aurora Investment Counsel Decreases Stake in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. ODDITY Tech comprises 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in ODDITY Tech were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODD. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ODDITY Tech by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 846,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,539,000 after acquiring an additional 354,083 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in ODDITY Tech by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,365,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,389,000 after acquiring an additional 311,401 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in ODDITY Tech by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 307,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 234,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ODDITY Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $9,470,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ODDITY Tech by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,635,000 after buying an additional 211,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on ODDITY Tech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ODDITY Tech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ODDITY Tech from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ODDITY Tech from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

ODDITY Tech Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:ODD opened at $71.17 on Monday. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.30.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODDITY Tech Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

