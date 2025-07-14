LRI Investments LLC Sells 310 Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

LRI Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,405,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Equifax by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

Equifax Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of EFX opened at $258.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.60. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,395 shares in the company, valued at $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

