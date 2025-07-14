Prudent Man Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $4,298,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $453,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS stock opened at $167.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chart Industries

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.