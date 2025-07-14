Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.69% of The Pennant Group worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PNTG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joanne Stringfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $147,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,204.25. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Stock Down 2.2%

PNTG stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $869.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

