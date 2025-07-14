Top Industrial Stocks To Follow Today – July 11th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies involved in the production of goods and services within manufacturing, construction, transportation, aerospace and other heavy-industry sectors. Their performance typically correlates with the broader economic cycle, rising during expansions and weakening during downturns. Investors often track them via benchmarks like the Dow Jones Industrial Average or the S&P 500 Industrials sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,492,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,073,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 170.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.26.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,093,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,194,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $281.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.63.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,220,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $136.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.68.

