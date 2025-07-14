Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 384 Shares of iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.55% of iRadimed worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iRadimed by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of iRadimed by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iRadimed by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iRadimed by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRadimed during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

iRadimed Stock Performance

IRMD stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.91. iRadimed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69.

iRadimed Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. iRadimed’s payout ratio is 43.87%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded iRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

iRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

