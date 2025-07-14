Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 569.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 700,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,931.92. The trade was a 1.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $137,120. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $12.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.86 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 13.38%. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.52%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

