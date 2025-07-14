Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 96 Shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Nice were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Nice during the fourth quarter worth about $313,808,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,485,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,465,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nice by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 606,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,981,000 after purchasing an additional 296,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,843,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE opened at $154.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. Nice has a twelve month low of $137.19 and a twelve month high of $200.65.

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.46 million. Nice had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nice has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.75.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

