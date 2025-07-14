Aurora Investment Counsel Trims Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.33.

Cencora Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $295.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $309.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.29.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,900.06. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

