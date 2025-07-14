Parker Investment Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

