Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,213 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,063 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in HP were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,082 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in HP by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 100,821 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

