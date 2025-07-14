Florida Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,034,000 after buying an additional 683,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,465,000 after buying an additional 64,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $427,562,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,425,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,185,000 after buying an additional 315,148 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,033,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,478,000 after buying an additional 169,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $114.29 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average of $104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

